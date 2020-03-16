South Dakota Board of Regents CEO stepping down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents Paul Beran announced today that he is leaving. Beran has been with the board of regents since 2018.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is the governing board for South Dakota’s six public universities

“I have appreciated the last several years working for the Board of Regents, but the board has informed me they want to go a different direction in leadership and I fully understand their right to exercise that change,” Beran said in a news release. “I stand ready to help in the transition as the board re-positions itself.”

Beran will leave at the end of his contract which runs through June, according to the news release.

Beran said he enjoyed working with members of the school board, the presidents and superintendent, legislative leadership and representatives from Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration.

Prior to his time in South Dakota, Beran served as chancellor for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith for 12 years and for five years as president at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Regents President Kevin Schieffer said the Board of Regents will announce next steps for a new executive director after its regular April meeting.