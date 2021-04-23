South Dakota bishops send letter to Gov. Noem about recent immigration tweet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota bishops have sent a letter to Governor Kristi Noem in response to a recent tweet.

Related Content Governor Kristi Noem declines request to help house migrant children

The tweet sent out last week says South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants. It ends by saying “My message to immigrants… call me when you’re an American.”

The Bishops of South Dakota’s ELCA and the Episcopal Synod say they are concerned about the Governor’s public refusal to welcome migrant children to the state. They’re also encouraging her to work with the president.

KELOLAND News has reached out to both bishops and the Governor’s office. We will bring you the story later today on KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com.