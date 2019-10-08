South Dakota Benedictine Sister shares experience at US/Mexico border

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Unrest continues along the U.S./Mexico border as border patrol agents work to prevent people from coming into the country illegally.

A KELOLAND woman recently spent nearly three weeks at the border, working with refugees. Sister Teresa Wolf shared her experience with people at the University of South Dakota on Monday night.



Wolf started her message by referencing her faith.

“I’d like to begin by quoting the gospel of Matthew. ‘For I was hungry, and you gave me food. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink,'” Wolf said.

She says this is today’s reality.

“Most of the refugees and immigrants who cross the southern border meet most of those categories of suffering people Jesus calls us to help. They are strangers, they are thirsty and hungry,” Wolf said.

Wolf with a gentle, but still passionate fire.

“We cannot pretend that we don’t know about the abuses, about the cruelty, and the deliberate mistreatment of a vulnerable sector of the human family. We cannot look the other way. History will hold us accountable. God will hold us accountable,” Wolf said.

“What she actually experienced was like a more detailed account of what you would see on TV. So, it actually was very eye-opening,” USD graduate student Cristobal Francisquez said.

“She’s talking about this big thing that we should all at least be aware of,” USD student Andre Hawkins said.

Wolf’s explains that she is here because she was invited. But it’s more than that.

“I speak about this to whoever invites, because I think it’s necessary. I think as it says in the gospel, to welcome the stranger. This is for all of us. And if I have an opportunity to pass that message on, I feel obligated to do that,” Wolf said.

Wolf’s work was at Eagle Pass, Texas, which is west of San Antonio.