SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Dancers from across the country are in Sioux Falls practicing ahead of a performance later this week.

In just a couple of days, these dancers will be taking the stage at the Washington Pavilion.

The South Dakota Ballet will be performing a show called “Invisible Threads.”

“Today I will be working with Blake as we create our duet that will be premiering in “Invisible Threads,” the closing piece of the show that is accompanied by the live orchestra playing music by Philip Glass,” executive director South Dakota Ballet, Madeleine Scott said.

Until then, each day consists of several hours of practice.

Blake Krapels is a member all the way from Philadelphia. He’s been dancing since he was just three years old.

“We work 10 to 7:30 every day, we do Monday through Saturday, repetition is super important to find those connections with each other, to find connections with the audience, to establish what we want to say and how we want to say it is important,” dancer South Dakota Ballet, Blake Krapels said.

There are ten members that make up the South Dakota Ballet. Thursday’s performance will include 40 younger dancers from across the state.

“All of our artists are flown in from around the world and give a world class experience to our audience members, we are slowly but surely integrating our young dancers from South Dakota and we hope to someday see a lot more company members from South Dakota performing with us,” Scott said.

“I guess I can only hope that we all remember what we are doing, number one, because we are all working on a lot of new works but also that the audience just enjoys themselves and had a great experience,” guest principal dancer, Juliet Doherty said.

The company has its residency in Sioux Falls June 20th through the 30th.

If you’re interested in buying tickets to Thursday’s performance at 7 p.m. we’ve included the link here.