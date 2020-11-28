South Dakota authorities search for three escaped inmates

YANKTON, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are looking for three escaped minimum-security state prison inmates.

Seth Boocock, Corey Bales and Matthew Fritz-Chappell all left the Yankton Community Work Center without permission late Friday morning.

Boocock is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Boocock is serving a 10-year sentence for aggravated assault from Minnehaha County.

Bales is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Bales is serving time for identity theft, forgery and possession of a controlled substance out of Lincoln and Beadle counties.

Fritz-Chappell is a white male, age 25. He is 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Fritz-Chappell is serving drug sentences from Yankton and Bon Homme counties.

If you see the inmates or know where they are, contact law enforcement immediately.