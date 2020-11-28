South Dakota authorities search for three escaped inmates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YANKTON, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are looking for three escaped minimum-security state prison inmates.

Seth Boocock, Corey Bales and Matthew Fritz-Chappell all left the Yankton Community Work Center without permission late Friday morning.

Boocock is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Boocock is serving a 10-year sentence for aggravated assault from Minnehaha County.

Bales is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Bales is serving time for identity theft, forgery and possession of a controlled substance out of Lincoln and Beadle counties.

Fritz-Chappell is a white male, age 25. He is 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Fritz-Chappell is serving drug sentences from Yankton and Bon Homme counties.

If you see the inmates or know where they are, contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests