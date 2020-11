RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are looking for a minimum-security prison escapee.

38-year-old Ivan Good Plume left the Rapid City Community Work Center without permission Friday night.

Good Plume is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated assault out of Pennington County.

He’s Native American, six-foot-two and weighs 200-pounds.

Call law enforcement if you see Good Plume.