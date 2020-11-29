South Dakota authorities release name of Conde man killed in crash

CONDE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in South Dakota have identified a 22-year-old Conde man as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a Dodge pickup was heading west on South Dakota Highway 20 when it went into the north ditch, crossed the roadway and went into the south ditch where it rolled.

The driver, Dawson Smith, was thrown from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

All information is preliminary. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.