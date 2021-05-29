South Dakota Amber Alert for two children last seen in Rapid City area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children believed to have been taken by their non-custodial parent.

Authorities say Zyriah T. Seay, 9, and Jeremiah Seay, 5, were last seen in the Rapid City area.

According to the Amber Alert, the children are believed to be in immediate danger after being taken by Katrina Seay Saturday morning, around 11:20 a.m. The Amber Alert was issued at 4:08 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement is looking for a green, 2014 Chevy Cruz with a personalized South Dakota license plate of “BEMYBAE.”

If you see the children, suspect or vehicle, you are asked to call 605-673-8176 immediately.

Jeremiah Seay | Zyriah Seah

Zyriah is a white female, 4’8″ tall weighing approximately 90 pounds. She has brown eyes, light brown shoulder length hair and was wearing a pink top with jean shorts.

Jeremiah is a white male, 3’6″ tall weighing 50 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde shoulder length hair. He was wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

Katrina Seay

The suspect, Katrina Joy Seay, is a 37-year-old woman who is 5’8″ and weighs 260 pounds. She has green eyes with blonde/brown hair.

This is a developing story; look for additional information here as new details are confirmed.