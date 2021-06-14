South Dakota authorities investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Beadle County

WOLSEY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, a car was heading south on Highway 281 when it collided with a northbound pickup that was driving in the wrong lane.

A 77-year-old driver of the pickup was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the southbound car received minor injuries. They were wearing a seat belt.

Authorities had that area of Highway 281 shut down for five hours following the crash.