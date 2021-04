MCPHERSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating after a fatal one-vehicle crash happened west of Leola Monday.

According to authorities, a semi was heading east on Highway 10 when it went off the road and rolled around 3 a.m.

The driver of the semi was taken to an Aberdeen hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.