South Dakota authorities investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Rapid City

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened west of Rapid City Thursday morning.

According to authorities, a motorcycle was heading east near Nemo Road and Pine Drive when the driver lost control, crossed the center line and struck the guardrail. The 32-year-old woman driving was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.

The name of the victim is not yet being released, pending notification of family.

