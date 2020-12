DAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Day County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Amy Dougherty, who went missing Wednesday morning after she left for work but never arrived.

A deputy with the Day County Sheriff’s office says they have covered every road between Dougherty’s home and place of work but have found no traces of her or her vehicle.

Authorities asks if anyone sees the vehicle or knows where Dougherty might be to call the Day County Sheriff’s office at (605) 345-3222.