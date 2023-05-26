PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit the federal Government’s authority regarding the Clean Water Act.

South Dakota was part of the lawsuit that led to the court’s ruling. Twenty-four states said the proposed rule would redefine “navigable waters” to include ponds, streams, ditches and other bodies of water that would be placed under the Clean Water Act.

Jackley claims this would have created an undue burden on farmers and developers.

The Natural Resources Defense Council said the ruling will make people’s lives worse by enabling the destruction and pollution of wetlands.

“This is one of the saddest chapters in the 50-year history of the Clean Water Act,” Jim Murphy, an attorney with the National Wildlife Federation, said about the ruling.