South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s trial begins Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly one year since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man along a Hyde County highway.

Ravnsborg, who faces misdemeanor charges for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever, goes on trial this Thursday.

KELOLAND NEWS will be in the courtroom bringing you audio from the proceedings as prosecutors try to prove Ravnsborg was using his cell phone and was distracted in the moments leading up to the crash.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is charged with illegal lane change, using his phone behind the wheel and careless driving.

All three are misdemeanor charges and carry a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Ravnsborg’s defense attorney has argued Ravnsborg’s vehicle was in its lane and Boever might have been attempting suicide.

This week the judge in the case ruled not to allow Boever’s mental-health records be submitted as evidence.

Ravnsborg was returning to his home in Pierre on the night of September 12th from a political event in Redfield when he struck and killed Boever along Highway 14.

Ravnsborg called 911 after the crash and said he didn’t know what he had hit, perhaps a deer.

The Hyde County sheriff came to the scene and the two men looked, but reportedly didn’t find anything.

The next day, Ravnsborg returned to the scene and found Boever’s body next to the road.

You’ll get to hear from both prosecutors and defense lawyers as they present evidence and call witnesses to testify, because the judge in the case is allowing us to bring you the audio from inside the courtroom.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 Thursday morning.

Joe Boever’s widow is expected to file a civil suit against Ravnsborg after the criminal trial.