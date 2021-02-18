South Dakota Attorney General facing three misdemeanors in deadly crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday the Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney announced Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges. They’re all related to his driving, not Boever’s death.

5 months ago 55-year-old Joe Boever was killed while walking on the Shoulder of Highway 14.

South Dakota’s Attorney General was at the wheel of the car that hit him.

Thursday Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell announced Jason Ravnsborg will be charged with operating a vehicle while using a mobile device, driving outside of his lane and careless driving. She says Ravnsborg was not under the influence of alcohol.

“There were questions about the delay in blood draw, there was a very thorough investigation conducted for every step that was taken in the hours preceding and nothing was indicative of him being under the influence,” Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell said.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore helped with the case and joined Sovell for today’s news conference. The prosecutors allege Ravensborg was on his phone before the crash, but not at the time of impact.

“At the time of the impact, Jason Ravnsborg was not a distracted driver, and we know that because his phones were analyzed, he had two phones with him, both were analyzed and his phones were locked approximately 1 minute 15 seconds prior to the impact, which would have been east of Highmore,” Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore said.

Each of the misdemeanors carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in county jail, a $500 fine, or both.

“Prosecutors jobs are to look at the facts, evidence, apply the laws and standards provided, and that’s exactly what has been done,” Sovell said.

The prosecutors also broke down why the case didn’t meet the standards for harsher charges.