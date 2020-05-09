South Dakota Arts Council now accepting applications for CARES Act

In this May 3, 2020 photo, the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court is getting ready for its second day of telephone arguments. Its first day of arguments over the phone with audio available live for the first time went off largely without a hitch Monday. There were some minor glitches. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Arts Council announced they are accepting applications for CARES Act emergency relief funds designated for South Dakota arts and cultural organizations.

Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations incorporated and located in the state of South Dakota may be eligible to receive emergency relief funding, according to the South Dakota Arts Council.

The council says the deadline for the first phase, a pre-application to determine eligibility and greatest need, is on Monday, May 11 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Requirements and instructions on how to apply can be found on the art council’s website. Applications must be submitted through the GoSmart online grants system.