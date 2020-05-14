South Dakota announces 5,131 unemployment claims for last week, more than 40,000 since pandemic started

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Initial, or new, unemployment claims increased by 1,202 in South Dakota for the week of May 3 through May 9, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor.

There were a total of 5,131 claims for jobless aid in the past week. Last week, the state processed 3,929 claims.

In total, more than 40,000 South Dakotans have had some sort of unemployment aid processed since the pandemic began in March. According to the DOL, the latest number of continued claims is 23,719 for the week ending April 25. That’s the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits are the first claim. “Many employers are starting to recall workers, but if you are permanently without employment due to the coronavirus outbreak, we can help,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a news release.