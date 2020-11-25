South Dakota and Sanford Health settle Medicaid case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Without admitting any wrongdoing, Sanford Health has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to reimburse the state for damages going back to 2010.

Sanford Health will pay $329,412 to South Dakota in Medicaid payments.

It’s related to the 2019 federal settlement, where Sanford Health agreed to pay more than $20 million to the federal government for kickback schemes involving Dr. Wilson Asfora’s medical devices.

According to the federal government, Sanford Health was aware that Dr. Asfora was improperly profiting from his use of implanted devices by his doctor-owned distributorship of those various devices.

The feds say Sanford knew of the kickback scheme associated with submitting claims to federal health programs such as Medicaid, for surgeries where Dr. Asfora profited.