South Dakota agency head resigns amid scrutiny of Gov. Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The director of a South Dakota agency has resigned amid scrutiny over Governor Kristi Noem’s hands-on role in the agency prior to his arrival.

Scott Amundson took over as head of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program last summer. He says he resigned but declined to publicly comment on his reasons for doing so.

The incident has drawn criticism from government ethics experts. Amundson had no role at the agency during the period that a legislative committee has focused on.