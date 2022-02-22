SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are poor across much of the state Tuesday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 map, no travel is advised in the northeast corner of the state.

As of now, I-29 from Watertown to the North Dakota Border is still closed.

The Rapid City and Sioux Falls areas are seeing scattered ice and slippery conditions.

As of 7 a.m., there are 162 announcements on the KELOLAND.com Closeline. Check out the latest school closings and delays, here.