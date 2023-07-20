SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is sending out a warning about repair scams coming up after our recent round of severe weather.

Jackley as the Consumer Protection Division has already received complaints about companies that quote “popped up overnight.”

There are some precautions consumers can take when dealing with storm repair companies: request a written contract, do not make full payment before the job is done, get bids from other companies and ask to see their current South Dakota tax license.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact the Consumer Protection Office.