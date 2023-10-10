(NEXSTAR) — Are you smarter than a South Dakota fifth-grader taking their state math test? As another new school year is underway, it’s never a bad idea to know what the kids are learning — or how hard the lessons are.

Below are five questions from the practice test scoring guide for the grade 5 mathematics test, released in August 2019 by the South Dakota Department of Education. The actual practice test can be found on the department’s website.

While the term “easy” is subjective, the below questions don’t require graphing. You can use your cursor or finger to highlight and reveal the answers. Calculators allowed. Now, pencils up!

Question 1: Chevon is using a calculator to multiply 5426 and 30. He enters 5426 x 300 by mistake. What can Chevon do to correct his mistake?

Answer choices:

A. add 270 to the product

B. subtract 270 from the product

C. multiply the product by 10

D. divide the product by 10

Correct answer: D

Question 2: Which expression correctly shows the sum of the product of 9 and 5 and the difference of 24 and 6?

Answer choices:

A. 9 + (5 x 24) – 6

B. (9 x 5) + (24 – 6)

C. (9 x 5) – (24 + 6)

D. 9 – (5 x 24) + 6

Correct answer: B

Question 3: Which expression is equal to ⅞?

Answer choices:

A. 7 ÷ 8

B. 8 x 7

C. 8 ÷ 7

D. 7 x 8

Correct answer: A

Question 4: Sam multiples a number, n, by a two-digit number. Which statement is true?

Answer choices:

A. When n is a one-digit number, the product will always have three digits

B. When n is a two-digit number, the product will always have four or five digits

C. When n is a three-digit number, the product will always have four digits

D. When n is a four-digit number, the product will always have five or six digits

Correct answer: D

Question 5: A rectangular prism has a volume of 42 cubic units. The length is 3 units. The width is 2 units. What is the height?

Answer choices:

A. 6 units

B. 7 units

C. 14 units

D. 21 units

Correct answer: B

Congrats! You did it.

You can find more sample testing and information on the South Dakota Math and English Language Arts Assessments here.