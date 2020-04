PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Labor Department is now accepting bulk unemployment claims related to the pandemic.

Any employer that is laying off more than 50 workers can file on behalf of the individuals.

Those individuals do not need to file an initial claim, but must complete the weekly request for payment.

Businesses will be required to submit a list of employees impacted by a layoff or shutdown as a result of COVID-19 to the Re-employment Assistance Division.