SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 13 states, including South Dakota, are opposing a new Massachusetts law involving strict hog-housing requirements.

This means states cannot sell or ship pork through Massachusetts if they do not meet the new requirements.

The law, which was passed by voters in 2016, requires pigs have enough room to turn around and lie down.

The states fighting against this new law say it will cost pork producers across the country hundreds of millions of dollars and dramatically raise pork prices.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court backed a similar law in California that requires more space for breeding pigs.