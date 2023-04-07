SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Blanket bans on transgender athletes participating on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity would constitute a violation of Title IX under a set of proposed changes unveiled Thursday by the Biden administration.

South Cliff Ave. is closed at East 41st Street Friday effective at 1:50 p.m. CT.

A bill in the Nebraska legislature aims to tackle discriminatory school dress code policies.

Tomorrow will be even warmer than today.

Union Pacific has provided an update regarding a train derailment that happened on Floyd Boulevard.

Jerry Munson, the city’s 54th mayor, died Thursday at his home in Rapid City.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross office in Sioux Falls have been crisscrossing the country responding to areas impacted by severe weather this winter and spring.

