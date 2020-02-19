Soup and pie social to benefit Hope Care Children’s Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Hope Lutheran Church needs help raising money for their children’s center. How can the community help? Well, it’s as easy as pie.

On these cold days in February, preschool teacher Lonna Smith spends her days warming up her students for elementary school.

“It is so much fun to be a part of the lives of children and their families. You know, as a 4-year-old teacher, I’m really helping to get those kids ready and prepared for kindergarten,” Smith said.

She works at the Hope Lutheran Church’s Hope Care Children Center where she has 10 students in her class.

“They’re doing things like learning how to sit in a group, learning how to line up, and keep their hands to themselves,” Smith said.

“We really encourage for children to be independent and…. just to feel God’s love and… build relationships,” Organizer and Member of the Church Jamie Winklepleck said.

While the kids congregate around a good book to read, the public is invited to congregate at the church for its 3rd annual Soup and Pie Social.

“It’s a free-will donation. You come on in and sit down, pick out what you want. We have 4 different soups that you can choose from,” Winklepleck said.

Along with chili and plenty of pies galore. If you don’t have time to sit down and eat, they do to-go orders. A new addition to this year’s fundraiser is a silent auction consisting of items made or provided from members of the church.

“There’s a nice variety of things this year: We have a hope chest that was hand-crafted, lots of different baskets as well as a stain glass piece that was hand-crafted as well by one of our congregation members,” Winklepleck said.

All proceeds go toward improving the children’s center.

“We have a fort now that needs to be replaced, so that’s our big project up here,” Smith said.

Creating warm feelings inside and out.

“What’s better than congregating around together with a nice warm bowl of chili,” Winklepleck said.

The fundraiser begins at 4 p.m. and goes till 7 p.m. If you would like to know more or place a to-go order, you can visit their website.