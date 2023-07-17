SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls provides ample opportunities to experience live outdoor music, especially during the summer months.

The bandshell at McKennan Park sits empty this morning, but that won’t be the case tonight as Mondays at McKennan takes center stage.

“We definitely see Mondays at McKennan as a way of growing community. It’s always great to come out and see five-, six-, 700 people out on a Monday night enjoying music,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation program coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

Eric Saathoff is with Sioux Falls Parks & Rec and says Mondays at McKennan features family music and entertainment from a variety of artists.

“Sometimes we get some regional bands that come through and a lot of times it’ll be local bands, but we definitely look at a different variety so anyone within the community can find something that they like throughout the season,” Saathoff said.

The El Riad Shrine Last Call Band steps into the spotlight tonight, playing Mondays at McKennan for a third consecutive year.

“It’s a great venue, a lot of people here, a lot of enthusiasm, and just being able to play in the park is always a fun thing to do,” El Riad Shrine Last Call Band’s Dave Rowe said.

Dave Rowe is a member of the Last Call Band, which uses Mondays at McKennan to help raise money for the organization’s transportation fund and the families it serves.

“They’ve got expenses, they’ve got gas, they’ve got food, they’ve got motel. We want to cover those expenses so there’s no out-of-pocket money for the families,” Rowe said.

It’s also an opportunity for families to slow down and enjoy a night in the park.

“A lot of times you’ll come to the park on a Monday and see people having a picnic at 5:00, finding their spot at 6:00, and then enjoying the show at 7:00,” Saathoff said.

Mondays at McKennan is free every Monday night at 7:00 through August 28th.