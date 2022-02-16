SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sounds of Nashville are coming to Sioux Falls.

Next month some of the area’s best country singers will be performing on one stage, but this won’t be your typical concert.

Danica Michaels of Sioux Falls recently wrote and recorded ‘I Dodge a Bullet,’

Now she’s the one who’s pulling the trigger on something big.

“It’s going to be, I think, a very big deal,” Michaels said.

Next month, she will host and perform on stage with several other local singer-songwriters at the Sounds of Nashville, an event she helped organize after attending a similar one in Deadwood.

“It was one of the most influential weekends of my life I was able to connect with other songwriters within the state and also with songwriters in Nashville,” Michaels said.

Another country singer who will be performing is Weston Frank of Mt. Vernon.

“I think it’s pretty cool, you know me, I’m playing every where, but I rarely get a chance to play my own tunes,” Frank said.

One of his tunes he’ll perform will be ‘Who I am’

“I always tell the story when I’m on stage, I bought a guitar and my wife was really mad at me she said ‘why would you buy another guitar?’ I said ‘I’m going to write songs with it,’ she said ‘why do you need a special guitar to write songs?’ because it’s small and I can sit at the table and write songs with it, she said you’re not going to do that, so I wrote a song about it despite her about that,” Frank said.

Like Danica Michaels’ song, it too, can now be heard on some country radio stations.

Michaels is convinced the Sounds of Nashville is an event that country music fans won’t want to miss.

“I will be making an announcement, I haven’t announced it yet but we are going to be pulling in some Nashville songwriters as well and that will be announced next week, these are writers who have written for some of the best country artists out there in Nashville today,” Michaels said.

Sounds of Nashville is next month on Friday, March 18th.

For ticket information, times and location click here.