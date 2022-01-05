Sound of Music playing at State Theatre tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls closed its doors in 1990, but managed to reopen to the public in December 2020.

A year later, the State Theatre has found success by offering a mix of new releases and classic films.

“This week, as a perfect example of what the State Theatre can offer, we have a classic, The Sound of Music, we have a new release and then a local film along with just showing some of those classics that everybody loves,” State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland said.

The Sound of Music is showing at 7:00 Wednesday night.