Sound of Music playing at State Theatre tonight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls closed its doors in 1990, but managed to reopen to the public in December 2020.

A year later, the State Theatre has found success by offering a mix of new releases and classic films.

“This week, as a perfect example of what the State Theatre can offer, we have a classic, The Sound of Music, we have a new release and then a local film along with just showing some of those classics that everybody loves,” State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland said.

The Sound of Music is showing at 7:00 Wednesday night. We’ll show you the State Theatre’s next big project tonight on KELOLAND News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 