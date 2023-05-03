SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular Sioux Falls hip-hop group has announced a reunion concert after a five-year break.

Soulcrate Music, made up of local artists Wes Eisenhauer, Dan Eisenhauer and Corey Gerlach, announced on social media the group is planning a reunion show on August 26 in Sioux Falls as part of the That Sounds Decent music festival.

The show will be free and held at 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls.

In 2018, the group announced it would take a break after 16 years and multiple albums.

Summer concert announces picking up

Soulcrate’s concert announcement is one of many this week. On Thursday, the Levitt at the Falls will announce its 2023 concert season schedule of 50 free concerts.

The Levitt’s first concert is Friday, June 2.

Another summer concert is the Four Winds Music and Art fest set for Saturday, July 29 at the Icon Event Hall and Lounge.