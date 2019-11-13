Sonni Heminger’s bond set $25,000 cash

The fugitive who had been on the run for more than six months faced a judge Tuesday in Minnehaha County following her arrest in Watertown.

Law enforcement had been looking for 34-year-old Sonni Heminger after police say three teens overdosed and were found unconscious in her home by Washington High School back in April.

Thanks to tips from the public, the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force was able to track her down last week and bring her to justice.

Sonni Heminger may have been on the run, but today she walked to court in handcuffs to face numerous drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent in a drug free zone.

Last April, three teenagers were found unconscious inside her home. Police say they overdosed.

They all lived, but Heminger had not been seen since, so the manhunt began to find her.

Then acting on a tip last Thursday, the Sioux Falls Area Task Force found Heminger hiding in a closet in Watertown.

“You know, that’s pretty typical,” Captain Josh Phillips said.

Phillips is in charge of investigations and oversees the Fugitive Task Force.

He says it can sometimes take months or even years to track down a fugitive.

“The task force gets tips all the time, they work with other agencies, whether it’s Watertown, Brookings, Mitchell, every day and so they’re getting tips from those agencies and other individuals and that’s something helpful that was used in this case here,” Phillips said.

Phillips says finding Heminger was a priority and took a lot of cooperation.

“That’s where the marshals come in and the these other agencies and you got people hiding in attics and trees and running and so to be safe for us and the public, the more deputies or officers we can have at these calls is better, so they’ll go hide in couches and all over but these guys have done this quite a bit where they know, the usual spots,” Phillips said.

When investigators searched Hemingers home back in April, they found 19 grams of heroin and 74 grams of cocaine along with three bags of an unknown powder.

Heminger’s bail was set at $25,000 cash.