Songbird Kombucha welcomes customers at storefront

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local business that did business at the Sioux Falls Farmers Market now has a storefront to welcome customers — just in time for the holiday season.

Songbird Kombucha recently transformed its production kitchen into a space where customers can come in and fill growlers and see how the product is made.

While they did a soft opening a few weeks ago, they will hold their grand opening on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“$1 off growler fills; we will have some treats and free kombucha. [We’re] just really hoping to get as many people in the door as possible, that might be curious about the product,” co-owner Elsa Fokken said.

