Songbird Kombucha opens storefront in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After two seasons at the Sioux Falls Farmers Market, a local business is expanding just in time for the holiday season.

Elsa and Jacob Fokken are the owners of Songbird Kombucha.

“Our business is all about fermentation, all different kinds, we primarily do kombucha, which is a non-alcoholic, tea based, fruit and herb infused ferment, it comes out cold, naturally carbonated, soda alternative, safe for all ages,” co-owner, Elsa Fokken said.

The husband and wife recently transformed their production kitchen into a space where they can welcome customers.

“We spent two seasons at the Farmers Market and we realized it could be something that was more than just seasonal,” Elsa Fokken said.

People can get growlers filled, see how the product is made, and talk with the owners all year round.

“Really it’s about connecting with people and connecting people to a product that is different from industrial, factory made food, it’s slow, it’s handmade, and we are just trying to build relationships with people over that,” co-owner, Jacob Fokken said.

After a soft opening a few weeks ago, the couple will now hold a grand opening on small business Saturday. And they encourage everyone to stop by and check it out.

“Supporting local to us is a huge reason why we do what we do, we try to get as many ingredients as possible from local farmers, local producers,” Elsa Fokken said. “For us, we are husband a wife business, it’s two people, so literally you are supporting our family unit by buying directly from us as opposed to buying from a larger company.”

You can find Songbird Kombucha near 26th and Minnesota. The grand opening is from 10 to 2 on Saturday.