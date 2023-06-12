SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bob Thompson and his wife Jeanette Greve of Sioux Falls are dressed to the nines and for good reason: they’re going to prom.

“Without my wife’s help, I would still be getting ready,” Thompson said. “Had to put my tux on which I hadn’t put on since probably in the 90s.”

It’s been some time since he last had this experience.

“1952, when I graduated from high school, and the last prom that I went to,” Thompson said.

But here he is in 2023 attending prom again. The couple lives at Touchmark at All Saints, a retirement community in central Sioux Falls. All told, about 200 people attended this community’s prom on Friday, including residents and guests. The party is like any other prom; it’s about making memories.

“We have a life enrichment supervisor, his name is Ryan Kindt, and he came to our team with a wonderful idea,” said Amanda Snoozy, executive director of Touchmark at All Saints. “He wanted to create a night to remember, and so he came up with the idea of prom. He wanted to be able to bring something really special to residents at All Saints.”

It’s certainly special for Greve, who said her last prom was in 1949.

“To me, it’s a wonderful event … it gives us a chance to pretend like we’re young again,” she said.

The party isn’t just about remembering the good times of a few years ago; it’s about celebrating this moment and each other right now.

“Brings back memories, and something that we get to do together that we didn’t do when we were young,” Thompson said.