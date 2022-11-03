SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As portions of KELOLAND await their first snow of fall, one Sioux Falls business is gearing up for the winter sports season.

Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls started selling ski and snowboard equipment last fall.

“We had a little bit of learning of where to get stuff from and how to display it, things like that. Most of us here are skiers and snowboarders so we have that enthusiasm for the sport,” Spoke-N-Sport Owner Chad Pickard said.

“I’ve been a skier all my life, been skiing since I was three years old and it was fun to reconnect with some people that I hadn’t seen in 15 or 20 years, like oh hey you’re doing this now, that’s awesome,” Spoke-N-Sport Manager Peter Oien said.

Peter Oien manages the Spoke-N-Sport on Minnesota Avenue. The store is hosting an event this weekend, encouraging people to trade-in their old gear.

“I bet if you went out and looked in your garage there’s probably some old skis in the corner. You probably forgot you bought them 20 years ago, let’s get those out of the garage and bring them in, get you a gift card,” Oien said.

Spoke-N-Sport has no shortage of new equipment, but your old gear won’t go to waste.

“All our used stuff is tuned up, so the edges are all going to function perfectly, you’re going to glide great on it, make sure the boots fit you and everything like that so it can be an awesome, awesome way to try out skiing this winter,” Oien said.

“Kids grow fast, we all know that, and either they’re growing out of their equipment or maybe they’re breaking it or what-have-you, but it’s a great way to keep your kids in gear at a lower price,” Pickard said.

And he’s seeing more families explore the outdoors while staying close to home.

“People have learned that there are things you can do in the region, you don’t have to travel places to enjoy the outdoors, you can do it right here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” Pickard said.

The trade-in event is Friday and Saturday at Spoke-N-Sport on Minnesota Avenue. The gift cards that customers receive are good at any of the store’s three locations.