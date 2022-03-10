SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mother Nature may disagree, but spring is in the air at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

With warmer days in sight, people are eager to get outdoors and the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show has something for everyone.

“Resorts, lodges, boat dealers, camper and RV dealers. We pretty much use all the arena, all the convention center,” Sportsmen’s Show Manager Barry Ceinako said.

The convention center is packed to the gills with boats, but many anglers have their eyes on that next great getaway.

“Maybe you want to go to Canada. Right now we do have Canadian resorts down here. We missed them last year due to the border, but boy they’ve got a ton of lakes up there that have been unpressured for a couple of years. I’d be thinking about Canada if I was a real serious angler,” Ceinako said.

In addition to the endless number of exhibits, the Sportsmen’s Show offers seminars and entertainment.

“They can expect to see a middle-aged, balding, fat guy out of control. That’s me (laugh),” Great Lakes Timber Show Founder Bruce Belanger said.

Bruce Belanger is the founder of the Great Lakes Timber Show.

“I do some chainsaw carving, a little ax-throwing demonstration, we have some old antique logging tools, and then we also have some crosscut sawing and some modified power sawing, and we try and get a volunteer or two to do a crosscut and after they do the crosscut they’re like man I’m glad I wasn’t a logger back in the day (laugh),” Belanger said.

The Sportsmen’s Show has live trout fishing and fishing clinics for kids.

“We also have Barnyard Buddies, which is a great collection of miniature cows and goats and rams and all sorts of critters,” Cenaiko said.

It’s an indoor event full of outdoor fun.

The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show runs through Sunday.