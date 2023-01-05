SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are working to clear the snow from all of the paths at the Great Plains Zoo before it can open to the public again, but it’s not stopping the animals from enjoying this big blast of winter weather, said Denise DePaolo, the director of public relations and marketing at the zoo.

“So many of our animals are from cold climates naturally so they really love when we have snowfalls like this. They get to frolic and play and it’s really quiet at the zoo so they get to do it largely in peace,” DePaolo said.

Some newer animals are getting their first experience with snow, such as the one of the new red wolves. The wolf came up from Texas this fall.