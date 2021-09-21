‘Some things are stable from way back in the 1940s’: Two World War II veterans share thoughts from D.C.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Two World War II veterans were on Midwest Honor Flight’s Lyon County Riverboat Foundation Mission 7 on Saturday. Clasping hands, 99-year-old Phares Lefever of Orange City, Iowa and 97-year-old Arnold Hinseth of Sioux Falls soaked up the Washington, D.C. sun together.

“Some things are stable from way back in the 1940s,” Lefever said.

Dan Santella: Have you been to Washington, D.C. before?

“Yeah, 70 years ago!” Hinseth said.

Santella: How does it feel to be on this Honor Flight trip today, Phares?

“Awesome,” Lefever said. “That’s the young people’s use.”

The day’s experience wasn’t all pleasant, though. There are reminders of those who did not come home.

“Only thing that bothered me was the national cemetery,” Hinseth said. “All them young guys that never came back, kind of bothered me.”

The people who helped the Allies triumph in World War II will not be around forever. But their legacies and contributions to that effort are etched in stone.

“People persuaded me to come because that was the memorial for World War II, and it was the last opportunity,” said Lefever, who turns 100 years old on October 15. “They don’t expect me to be around to 200.”