Some stores seeing an increase in freezer sales during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On top of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and sewing machines, there’s another item you may have trouble finding — freezers.

You may have a hard time finding a freezer at Karl’s Tv & Appliance.

“If you came to look for freezers today we would have a wonderful hole in our lineup, that has a sign that says ‘this model has found a new forever home, a new one is coming,'” general manager, Tom Johnson said. “We got a truck in last Thursday or Friday, and by noon on Saturday they were gone.”

This area is where you would typically find freezers, but as you can see, there aren’t any here.

“Freezer sales really started ticking up about three or four weeks, right after toilet paper fell off, freezers are the new toilet paper, trying to find a freezer in any market is a difficult thing to do,” Johnson said. “Because of the pandemic and the amount of people at home and have the need for more space, they’re finding freezers are the way to go.”

Dale Beckendorf stopped by the store today looking for a freezer.

“I’ve got some meat purchased from a buddy of mine that is coming later this summer and I need to make sure I have freezer room for it,” customer Dale Beckendorf said. “I’ve been searching around a little bit, looking online, I’ve checked a couple stores, and everywhere I’ve gone it’s been pretty well a shortage.”

Johnson anticipates the store will eventually get more in stock.

“Hopefully in the next two or three weeks we will have a few more truckloads of freezers trickle in,” Johnson said.

He says freezer sales do typically pick up in the spring and fall, but due to the pandemic his store is seeing more people looking to buy them.