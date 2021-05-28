Some Sioux Falls pools delay opening due to lifeguard shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After remaining closed last year, many people are eager to see the outdoor public pools open in Sioux Falls.

The plan was to open most of the pools on Friday, but the weather has caused the city to hold off on opening.

Parks and Recreation officials hope to be able to open on Monday, May 31. Regardless of the weather, three pools will remain closed longer because of a shortage of lifeguards.

Frank Olson, Kuehn Park, and McKennan Wading Pool don’t expect to open for another week, depending on when they can hire additional lifeguards.