Some Sioux Falls golf courses opening this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a fantastic weekend forecast, golfers will have plenty of chances to hit the links in Sioux Falls for the first time in 2020.

Sioux Falls area golf courses have been announcing openings for this weekend.

In Sioux Falls, golfers can play these public courses:

Elmwood — all 27 holes open Saturday and Sunday.

Willow Run — front nine for walking only Saturday and Sunday.

Bakker Crossing — all 18 holes walking only Saturday and Sunday.

In Yankton, Fox Run has all 18 holes open with carts on Saturday and Sunday.

The Brandon Golf Course posted Thursday there was still some snow on greens and fairways and would provide updates throughout the weekend.

The KELOLAND Storm Center was forecasting highs in the 60s and 70s for many areas of KELOLAND.

We are VERY excited to announce the opening of a few of our GreatLIFE Golf Courses this weekend! pic.twitter.com/9P0NRpyAuv — GreatLIFE (@joingreatlife) March 6, 2020