SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The FCC is taking steps so you don’t get another robocall saying your auto warranty is about to run out.

It turns out some of those illegal calls may stem from an LLC based in South Dakota. The FCC sent a cease-and-desist letter to South Dakota Telecom LLC.

In the letter, the FCC says South Dakota Telecom is a non-responsive provider that seems to be originating illegal robocalls on behalf of one or more of its clients.

The FCC gave the business 48 hours to investigate the calls and stop transmitting them. Otherwise, all of South Dakota Telecom’s traffic could be blocked.

We went to the Secretary of State’s website to find out more about South Dakota Telecom.

To start an LLC in the state, you need to list a registered agent’s name.

The name on South Dakota Telecom’s application is Registered Agents Inc. which is based in Wyoming. We looked that up and it’s listed as a foreign business corporation, that lists Northwest Registered Agent, LLC as its registered agent. We found that the business’s website which says it helps keep business owners’ names, addresses and other information private.

The Better Business Bureau explains how these types of robocalls can be harmful:

Many people dread answering phone calls from numbers they don’t recognize because on the other end there could be a scam or robocall.

“Right, and it’s very frustrating because they are such nuisance calls,” Jessie Schmidt, VP of BBB South Dakota region, said.

In the case of fake auto warranty calls, trusting those may lead to some unwanted charges on your bank account.

“Sometimes these appear to be very legitimate companies so you believe that you have purchased an extended warranty from your car,” Schmidt said. “So then you file a claim and ultimately then they are not going to cover whatever it is that you need done on your car.”

Schmidt says those calls will often tell you that you have 30 days to break a contract with them, but then no one answers the phone when you call back to do so.

“The reality is, again, you can’t raise anyone to cancel your contract. They give you numbers to call into or websites and then nothing happens,” Schmidt said.

She recommends listing your number on the national ‘do not call’ registry.

“If you just do it once, legitimate organizations will not reach out to you via the telephone unless you have opted into something. And most of us have not,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says if you do give any personal information to these scam calls, the next safest thing to do would be to freeze your bank accounts.