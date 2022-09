RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s hot temperatures are impacting schools in Rapid City.

Because there is no air conditioning in the buildings, 13 schools will be releasing at 1 o’clock mountain time this afternoon. The schools include Robbinsdale, Pinedale, and South Canyon Elementaries, and North and South Middle Schools.

School district officials say some students reported experiencing dizziness, nausea, and other symptoms inside these buildings yesterday.