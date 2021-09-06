Some question Rapid City vote on grant for English learners

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Some parents and teachers in Rapid City have been questioning why school board leaders decided not to apply for a $30,000 grant that would help immigrant students learn to speak English.

One school board representative said that if the district accepted the federal grant, it would give the green light for more immigrants to move to Rapid City.

Fred Meyer, a ninth-grade world history and geography teacher at Stevens High School, said that sends a message that the school district doesn’t support the immigrant community.