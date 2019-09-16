Some parks in Sioux Falls dealing with storm damage and floodwaters

It could be awhile before some parks are back open in Sioux Falls.

Last week’s tornadoes damaged trees, making the areas a hazard for people.

On top of the storm damage, nearly a dozen parks along Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River are also dealing with floodwater.

“Park crews will address flood cleanup once the floodwaters recede, please respect the barricades and stay out of the flooded areas until we can get those areas cleaned up and ready for public use,” Kelby Marris with Parks and Recreation said.

Parts of the bike trail is also closed due to flooding and storm damage.