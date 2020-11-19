‘Some of the boys can’t go home for Christmas;’ McCrossan trees providing hope for the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The McCrossan Boys Ranch are setting up their annual ‘Trees of Hope’ for the holidays. Every year, the trees help provide boys who don’t have a home with gifts during the holidays. With COVID-19 keeping families apart, many are looking to these trees for hope than ever before.

For many, putting decorations on the tree is a sign that Christmas is on it’s way. For McCrossan boys Bryce and Torian, it means they might get a Christmas.

“Some of the boys can’t go home for Christmas, so it would help them just show that somebody cares,” 19-year-old Bryce said.

The Tree of Hope is an annual tradition of the McCrossan Boys Ranch. Director of Development Christine Menning says that, on a regular year, 50 to 60 percent of the boys don’t have a home to go to to celebrate the holidays.

“These kids are struggling with so many different issues and COVID just makes it that much tougher,” Menning said.

Behind each colorful ornament is a wish list written by each of the boys.

“So, you’ll see a lot of clothing items and things like that, but you’ll see a lot of toy and gift items too,” Menning said.

They’re asking the public to take an ornament and donate those items to the boys. They have three decorated trees in Scheels on 41st street, and two at HyVee on Minnesota Avenue.

“They can bring their gifts back to the customer service desks at either of those stores, or they can bring it out to the ranch,” Menning said.

Bryce says he doesn’t have a home to go back to this Christmas, but that his bond with the boys is very much like a family. And that’s a big reason he enjoys decorating the trees.

“Just kind of to help know that I was part of doing something that helped the boys,” Bryce said.

“Anything people can do to help make Christmas merrier will be wonderful,” Menning said.

Because each ornament you take will give hope to a boy in need.

The trees will be up until Christmas Day. People have until then to make a donation. You can distribute items at the customer service locations in each store or take them directly to the ranch.