Some local hospitals making changes to accommodate COVID-19 vaccine schedules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccination. The agency says widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic and get back to normal. Parents are encouraged to sign up their kids for the vaccination as soon as possible.

Drew Kuyper is 17 years old and ready to get back to a normal teenage life. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way to do that. Her mom signed her up for her first covid shot today.

“I think it’s something very simple and easy that everyone is able to do and so I encourage everyone to do it if you are able, said Kuyper.

Drew is hoping she and her classmates at Lennox High School can return to normal for their senior year

Doctors at Sanford Health say while the virus usually doesn’t impact kids the way it does adults, it can still cause serious illness. Dr. Jason Wurth is hoping parents realize the vaccine is safe and effective for kids.

“I’m hoping they realize that everybody is involved in spreading this, and those little ones do a lot of socializing and can pick up things and bring it home and spread it to other people so if we want to get this to subside we really need to get all ages vaccinated and right now it’s down to 12, said Dr. Wurth.

Sanford is making the vaccine available to anyone, including kids until 9 o’clock at night at their acute care clinics. Even people without an appointment can walk in and get their shot.

For Drew, who got covid at the start of her high school basketball season, getting the vaccine was never in question.

“We might not have to wear masks to school next year which would be awesome,” said Kuyper.

For Drew and her family, peace of mind is worth the price of a shot in the arm. As in all cases, the vaccine is free.