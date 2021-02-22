Some lawmakers in Pierre considering starting impeachment proceedings against AG Jason Ravnsborg

Last week prosecutors announced three misdemeanor charges against Jason Ravnsborg for hitting and killing 55-year-old Joe Boever on the shoulder of Highway 14 west of Highmore last September.

Some lawmakers in Pierre are considering the idea of starting impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Last week a team of prosecutors wrapped up a more than five-month investigation. From the start, Ravnsborg has insisted that he did not know what he hit the night of September 12th of last year while driving back from a Spink County GOP event in Redfield to his home in Pierre.

It was Ravnsborg who discovered the body of Joe Boever the next day in the ditch.

In Pierre with the legislature in session, some lawmakers are discussing the possibility of impeaching Ravnsborg.

That process would involve a majority vote in the House of Representatives and a trial in the State Senate.

If lawmakers removed Ravnsborg, Governor Kristi Noem would name his replacement.

Representative Tim Goodwin of Rapid City calls the Ravnsborg situation the “proverbial 500-pound gorilla in the room.” In a statement he sent to KELOALND News, he says Ravnsborg is innocent until proven guilty, and instead of impeachment, he is calling on Ravnsborg to resign. Goodwin says it would be the honorable thing to do.

Ravnsborg hasn’t commented on the situation, but last year calls for him to take a leave of absence were met with silence.

And as South Dakota’s top law enforcement officer, Ravnsborg continues to work every day at the job voters elected him to do in 2018.

Shortly after prosecutors announced the misdemeanor charges last week, a spokesman for Ravnsborg said the Attorney General would not resign from office.