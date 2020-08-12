Some Keystone businesses see boost in revenue during Sturgis rally 2020

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Sturgis isn’t the only place filled with motorcycles. Other areas in the Black Hills also have reserved downtown areas for bikes only. In Keystone, several businesses are seeing a boost in revenue.

If you drive into Keystone, you’ll see motorcycles around every corner. Businesses, like Mount Rushmore T-Shirts, are making 30% more money than last year during this time.

8/11: 52,710 entering – down 11.2% from Tuesday last year. 5 Day total: 2020: 270,488; 2019: 287,709-down 6% from last year

“We weren’t really sure what to expect because of all the COVID stuff but it’s definitely been busier than the previous years,” Amy Painter, manager of Mount Rushmore T-Shirts, said.

Manager Amy Painter says the store is taking health precautions by offering hand sanitizer to customers. And by using plexiglass shields.

“So we are trying to take all the precautions necessary,” Painter said.

Mount Rushmore T-Shirts has been through 26 years of the Sturgis Rally. Holy Smoke Resort has been around for 28 years.

“We are just a mom and pop business. We have vacation rentals, individual cabins and 21 RV sights and it’s kind of like a family here,” Dani Banks, owner of Holy Smoke Resort, said.

Owner of Holy Smoke Resort, Dani Banks, says that this year’s business is doing better than last year during the Sturgis Rally. She also says that 30% of the resort is booked for next year during this time.

“In the beginning for the season when we started, we had lost 58-percent of our reservations, our advanced reservations. And it turned around mid-June and we actually did better than we did last year,” Banks said.

Banks is grateful for the boost in revenue. She believes the rest of the tourist season looks bright.

Today marks day six of the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Events will run until Sunday, August 16.