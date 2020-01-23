Some drivers in KELOLAND experienced an icy mess Wednesday morning

The far ends of Interstate 29 were an icy mess this morning, both on the North Dakota border and the southern border with Iowa.

KELOLAND News spoke with drivers going both directions who saw a lot of vehicles in the ditch.

Truckers rolling up Interstate 29 from the south saw plenty of cars sliding out of control and into the snow.

“We saw three tractor trailers and about four regular automobiles that had gone into the ditch or into the median,” truck driver Jeff Flack said.

Truck driver Jeff Flack likes to clean his mirrors before hitting the road. He says most of the crashes he saw early this morning were avoidable.

“I think most accidents happened because someone is going too fast. They’re not matching their road speed with the road conditions. There’s a lot of tailgating which gives you zero time to react when something goes wrong,” Flack said.

It was the same story on the other end of I-29.

“Lot of snow, lot of vehicles turned over in the ditches on the side of the road. Lot of cops pulling people out, tow trucks,” driver Linda Whitbrick says.

Linda Whitbrick drove out of Fargo at 7:30 Wednesday morning.

“It wasn’t too bad till you got right to South Dakota and then it was icy. Started sliding a little bit, a lot of cars in the ditch again. We slowed down to like 45,” Linda Whitbrick said.

Conditions improved once sanders went to work, but truckers say everyone can help make our roads safer by doing one thing.

“Leave your cellphone in the cup holder or glove box. I would say probably one out of ten motorists you can see on their phones because we have a bird’s eye view, we can see everything. They just literally zone out!” Flack said.

Western KELOLAND is also dealing with some slick roads today. The Custer County Sheriff posted these pictures on Facebook of the icy road conditions.

Authorities remind everyone to slow down and use extra caution.